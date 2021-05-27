Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 27
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 26-May-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|662.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|667.20p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|657.55p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|662.25p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de