Donnerstag, 27.05.2021
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
Dow Jones News
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value (NAV) 
27-May-2021 / 12:15 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/05/2021) of GBP209.12m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/05/2021) of GBP209.12m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/05/2021 was: 
                                           Number of shares in 
                                           issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue*   2,773.36p    7,540,321 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue*   2,765.09p 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)                   2,590.00p 
Discount to NAV                           6.61% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 26/05/2021 
 
                       Name of company             % of portfolio 
            1    Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p             17.76 
            2    Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p     12.70 
            3    Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p        11.64 
            4    Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 8.90 
            5    Vp Plc Ordinary 5p               8.88 
            6    Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p       7.88 
            7    Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p         7.22 
            8    Renold Plc Ordinary 5p             4.75 
            9    Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p          3.20 
            10    Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p              3.16 
            11    IMI Plc Ordinary 25p              2.67 
            12    Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p   1.95 
            13    Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p           1.66 
            14    Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p         1.62 
            15    Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5        1.54 
            16    Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p         0.93 
            17    Castings Plc Ordinary 10p            0.87 
            18    National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p       0.77 
            19    GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p        0.56 
            20    Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p           0.47 
            21    Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred  0.40 
            22    LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p           0.27 
            23    Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p         0.16 
            24    Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p          0.06 
            25    Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001        0.00 
            26    Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p         0.00 
            27    Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd      0.00 
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RIII 
Sequence No.:  107900 
EQS News ID:  1201540 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201540&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

