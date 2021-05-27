

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased in May, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in May, after a 4.6 percent increase in April.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.0 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.42 percent in May, after a 0.71 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for owner occupied housing increased by 1.5 percent in May.



Another data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 4.1 percent annually in April, after a 4.9 percent increase in March.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.5 percent in April, following a 1.0 percent rise in the preceding month.



Data from the Statistics Iceland showed that the jobless rate increased 8.6 percent in April from 8.3 percent in March.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 17,700 in April from 17,000 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

