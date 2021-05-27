Energy Recovery Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") will take place on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT.

The Annual Meeting will include an update on the development of Energy Recovery's VorTeq technology.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually via live audio webcast. Stockholders can attend the Annual Meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ERII2021 by using the 16-digit control number, which appears on each stockholder's proxy materials. Stockholders as of the record date set forth in the proxy materials may vote at the Annual Meeting or any postponements or adjournments of the meeting. Stockholders will have an opportunity to submit questions during the meeting. The questions will be aggregated and written responses will be posted on the Company's investor relations website (ir.energyrecovery.com) on the investor toolkit page four business days following the conclusion of the Annual Meeting.

It is important that stockholder shares are represented at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not stockholders expect to participate in the meeting, Energy Recovery respectfully requests that stockholders vote in advance on the matters to be presented at meeting, as described in the proxy materials. Stockholders can vote via the Internet, by phone, or complete, date, sign and promptly return the proxy card or voting instruction card included with proxy materials.

The Annual Meeting will also be available to the public to view live. Anyone wishing to do so may go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ERII2021 and enter as a guest.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

