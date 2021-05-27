Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJUL ISIN: US29270J1007 Ticker-Symbol: 5E2 
Tradegate
26.05.21
10:11 Uhr
14,800 Euro
+0,100
+0,68 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGY RECOVERY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGY RECOVERY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,90015,20015:34
15,00015,10015:34
ACCESSWIRE
27.05.2021 | 14:08
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Energy Recovery Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") will take place on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT.

The Annual Meeting will include an update on the development of Energy Recovery's VorTeq technology.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually via live audio webcast. Stockholders can attend the Annual Meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ERII2021 by using the 16-digit control number, which appears on each stockholder's proxy materials. Stockholders as of the record date set forth in the proxy materials may vote at the Annual Meeting or any postponements or adjournments of the meeting. Stockholders will have an opportunity to submit questions during the meeting. The questions will be aggregated and written responses will be posted on the Company's investor relations website (ir.energyrecovery.com) on the investor toolkit page four business days following the conclusion of the Annual Meeting.

It is important that stockholder shares are represented at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not stockholders expect to participate in the meeting, Energy Recovery respectfully requests that stockholders vote in advance on the matters to be presented at meeting, as described in the proxy materials. Stockholders can vote via the Internet, by phone, or complete, date, sign and promptly return the proxy card or voting instruction card included with proxy materials.

The Annual Meeting will also be available to the public to view live. Anyone wishing to do so may go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ERII2021 and enter as a guest.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
ir@energyrecovery.com
+1 (281) 962-8105

SOURCE: Energy Recovery



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649359/Energy-Recovery-Announces-2021-Annual-Meeting-of-Stockholders

ENERGY RECOVERY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.