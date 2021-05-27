Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.05.2021
NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Norway - NOK 213 million

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drammen Havn has appointed NRC Norge AS, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for ground, foundation and construction work in connection with a new quay in Drammen.

The contract is valued at approximately NOK 213 million. The work will commence in August 2021, and the project is scheduled for completion in second quarter 2023.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 10 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The stock exchange announcement was published by Cecilie Blaauw Cock, Marketing & Communication, NRC Group ASA.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/r/nrc-group-asa---appointed-to-a-contract-in-norway---nok-213-million,c3355192

