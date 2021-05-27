Strategic acquisitions in Serbia help set the stage for future growth, enabling MLOGICA to meet escalating worldwide demand for big data solutions

MLOGICA, LLC has acquired the Belgrade-based firms MD Profy and Omni Logika. With their specialization in big data products and solutions, as well as analytics applications for telecom and tax and VAT fraud (VAT is a tax on goods and services applied in numerous countries worldwide), these acquisitions represent a key strategic build-out of the MLOGICA portfolio.

"As the consumption of business data assets continues to grow exponentially, effectively managing this volume of data continues to be a challenge for businesses of all sizes." says Amit Okhandiar, President and CEO of MLOGICA. "MD Profy and Omni Logika bring experience and solutions that further bolster MLOGICA's portfolio of industry leading big data capabilities." He adds, "This key acquisition and other actions to follow will continue to build upon MLOGICA's big data expertise to assist clients globally in fueling innovation, optimizing costs and mitigating risk."

These newly acquired products and solutions will be integrated into MLOGICA's hyperscale big data platform CAP*M. The Belgrade office will also serve as MLOGICA's new Center of Excellence (CoE) for Advanced Analytics for Europe, to be led by Dragan Aleksic, founder and former Managing Director of MD Profy and Omni Logika, who will now serve as Managing Director of MLOGICA's European CoE, reporting to President and CEO Amit Okhandiar.

"MD Profy and Omni Logika are thrilled to join the MLOGICA team!" says Aleksic. "Our team is passionate about big data and being part of MLOGICA provides the opportunity to accelerate the development of our collective big data solutions."

Additionally, former MD Profy and Omni Logika CTO Vladimir Maruna will join the MLOGICA senior management team as the Vice President of Enterprise Architecture, and will spearhead MLOGICA's big data and advanced analytics strategy.

About MLOGICA

MLOGICA's mission is to help drive enterprise profitability through Cloud migration. Founded by professionals from leading technology companies, MLOGICA specializes in migrating complex, legacy on-premise business applications and databases, both mainframe and distributed, to the Cloud.

MLOGICA leverages its automated distributed systems modernization software STAR*M, and their mainframe modernization software LIBER*M, to migrate legacy systems to the Cloud. MLOGICA also modernizes big data applications with their hyperscale petabyte+ big data software CAP*M and their software-driven TRAK*M managed services programs.

For more information, visit https://www.MLOGICA.com

About MD Profy

MD Profy provides products, expert consulting and support services to design and implement complex IT systems. Leveraging wide-ranging expertise in communications, networking, big data, business intelligence, data warehousing, web applications and more, they specialize in mission critical business applications for industries including banking and finance, entertainment, government and healthcare.

In addition to design and programming, they also offer precision project management of large international projects.

For more information, visit http://www.mdprofy.com/en/home/index.dot

