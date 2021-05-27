DJ OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP) (UKMV) OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP): Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2021 / 14:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP) DEALING DATE: 26/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 206.9080 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4577 CODE: UKMV =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0705291739 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UKMV Sequence No.: 107910 EQS News ID: 1201588 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 27, 2021 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)