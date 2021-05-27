Watch Skins Corp: Watch Skins Set to Release the First-Ever Wearable Smart NFT

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Watch Skins is announcing the release of the first- ever wearable Smart NFT. They're launching the world's first platform to create Non-Fungible tokens that are used by smartwatches and worn on your wrist.

This wearable NFT is a programmable smart contract that enables smart watches to host a variety of digital art. The Watch Skins platform uses blockchain to ensure each NFT is a unique smart watch face, and is set to sell the first edition in limited supply.

The Watch Skins marketplace is aimed at giving consumers original, unique, and certified products by using blockchain technology to provide wearable digital art that's authentic and scarce.

By using this approach, consumers, artists and brand ambassadors alike can benefit from the platform because it affords the ability to offer provably licensed products and eliminate the possibility of counterfeits.

The next evolution of NFTs

Since the dawn of digital collectibles, they have been notoriously difficult to display to the world. Watch Skins is changing that by giving smart watch owners the ability to keep an entire watch collection on their phone and display it from a single smart watch. Digital collectors now have endless fashion options to show the world.

The promise of wearable NFTs is exciting, but what puts this project on another level is Watch Skins use of smart NFTs. The current trend in the digital collectible space is largely artworks consisting of simple static images. Unlike these other NFTs, Watch Skins NFTs are actual working timepieces. The company is changing the NFT landscape by incorporating external data to create unique experiences, and the possibilities from Watch Skins smart NFTs are almost endless.

Digital exchange platform and NFT Ownership

The Watch Skins app simplifies owning NFTs, and getting started on the platform is easy. Users download the Watch Skins app, create a profile, send Ethereum to their Watch Skins wallet and begin minting customized NFT watch skins on the block chain. The company opted to utilize Ethereum for transactions because of its proven track record with many major blockchain applications, collectibles, games and dapps.

The app walks the user through setup to familiarize them with the platform and comes with a built-in wallet for managing all Watch Skins NFTs. When a user mints an NFT in the app, Watch Skins transfers the non-fungible token to that users internally managed wallet address and secures the NFT in the owners account on the platform. This allows users to buy, sell and trade the NFTs peer to peer, and assures proper curation, quality control and record keeping within the ecosystem. From their collection, the user can send their watch faces to their smart watch.

How Brands, Artists and Consumers Can Benefit from The Platform

The company's business model is based on the sales of licensed NFT watch skins, premium memberships, watch bands, and transaction fees from the Watch Skins market place.

Previously, brands had little to gain from licensing digital images and digital content because piracy is so prevalent. Watch Skins solves this problem by using patent pending NFT technology to authenticate digital goods, and offer licensed collectible smart watch content in various new ways.

Brands that partner with Watch Skins may enjoy several benefits. Examples include:

Gaining new channels for licensing & product development

Preventing counterfeits and proving authenticity

Increasing brand interaction

Creating new products and experiences tailored to individuals

Collecting on-going royalties

By creating the first wearable smart NFTs, Watch Skins is changing the game in the wearable device market as well as NFTs sector. Watch out for more information from links below.

About Watch Skins

Official Website: https://watchskins.com/

Media Contact

Company: Watch Skins Corp

Contact: Collin Knock, CEO

E-mail: Hello@watchskins.com

Website: https://watchskins.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/collin-knock-b90a8a8

SOURCE: Watch Skins Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649411/Watch-Skins-Set-to-Release-the-First-Ever-Wearable-Smart-NFT