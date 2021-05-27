Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Fort St. James Nickel (TSXV: FTJ) (FSE: WL3P) (OTC: OARFF) has signed a LOI to acquire a 100% interest in the Nepisiguit Base/Precious Metal property located within the famous Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick, one of Canada's oldest mining districts for VMS deposits.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news. Click here for a German version of this video. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Fort St. James" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_j218qskj/Fort-St-James-Nickel-signs-LOI-to-acquire-baseprecious-metal-property-in-New-Brunswick-and-announces-private-placement

The approximately 4,800-hectare property, located approximately 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Bathurst, has excellent access with logging roads transecting the property. The property borders Trevali Mining's Heath Steele Property, site of the historic Heath Steele Mine.

Copper, lead and zinc mineralization and geochemical/geophysical anomalies are reported in various regions on the property. Diamond drilling during late 2020 by the private company consisted of four drill holes totalling 705 meters within the central region of the property. The drill program tested an area of pyrite-rich float and magnetite iron formation float/outcrop, anomalous for lead with samples up to 0.36% lead. All four holes intersected pyrite-rich to semi-massive pyrite intervals with one hole also intersecting magnetite iron formation.

The company has 30 days to conduct due diligence and is currently sampling this core for gold assay and multi-element including copper, lead, zinc and silver analysis with a view to negotiating a definitive agreement. The geology of the property is favorable for VMS deposits, being predominantly underlain by Tetagouche Group rocks which have hosted historic mines including the Brunswick No. 6, Brunswick No. 12, and Heath Steele Mines. Fort St. James Nickel has compiled historical information on the property and identified numerous target areas for VMS deposits.

The company has announced both regular and flow-through non-brokered private placements. With the regular units, the company intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $270,000 through the issuance of up to 1.5 million units priced at $0.18 per unit, with each unit consisting of 1 share and 1 warrant. With the flow-through units, the company intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $250,000 through the issuance of up to 1 million units priced at $0.25 per unit, with each unit consisting of 1 share and one-half a warrant. With both offerings, each full warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for 12 months, subject to an acceleration clause. The proceeds will be used for exploration on the New Brunswick property and for general working capital purposes.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.FTJminerals.com, contact Barry Brown, President, at 604-488-3900, or email office@FTJminerals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85475