The Khoumagueli Solar IPP project will sell power to local utility Electricité de Guinée (EDG).Infraco Africa, a unit of U.K.-based Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), and Solveo Energie, a unit of French renewable energy developer Solveo, have secured a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a large-scale solar project under development in Guinea. "The PPA follows on from the signing of a Concession Agreement in February 2019," the two companies said in a joint statement. "The 40MWac Khoumagueli Solar project will be the West African country's first grid-connected solar photovoltaic ...

