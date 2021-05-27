

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has ordered U.S. intelligence officials to 'redouble' their efforts to investigate the origins of Covid-19, including the theory that the deadly virus that killed millions came from a Chinese laboratory.



President took this action based on reports by the U.S. Intelligence Community about the origins of COVID-19, including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident in China.



The Intelligence Community has 'coalesced around two likely scenarios' but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question. The majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other, the White House says.



'I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days,' Biden said in a statement.



As part of that report, Biden has asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China.



'The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence into the origins of the virus in China,' Biden said.



'We will continue to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation with the needed access to get to the bottom of a virus that's taken more than 3 million lives across the globe and, critically, to share information and lessons that will help us all prevent future pandemics,' White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news conference.



The United States reported 23604 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a tad higher from the previous day's toll. It took the national total to 33,971,207, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 964 deaths in the same period, the total number of COVID fatalities rose to 606,179.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 2327 - and deaths - 66.



A total of 27,662,268 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



