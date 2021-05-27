

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American war veteran and former Republican Senator Warner died from heart failure at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, at the age of 94.



Having enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17, John Warner was a veteran of the Second World War and the Korean War.



He became the Secretary of the U.S. Navy in 1972.



The five-time Senator represented Virginia from 1979 to 2009.



Warner served as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee from 1999 to 2001, and again from 2003 to 2007. He also served as the Chair of the Senate Rules Committee from 1995 to 1999.



Warner was the last surviving of actress Elizabeth Taylor's seven husbands.



He had three children in his marriage to Catherine Conover Mellon.



In his condolence message, President Joe Biden said Warner lived an extraordinary life of service and accomplishment.



While serving in the Senate for three decades Warner was guided by his conscience and the U.S. Constitution, he noted.



Biden recalled that Warner crossed party lines to support him in the 2020 presidential election.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de