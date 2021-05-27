

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.05.2021 / 18:47

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Sanjiv Lamba 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Share Options ("Options")

Ordinary Shares



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of

Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 3,052 options over Ordinary Shares (expiring on

01 June 2020) at an exercise price of US$1.92 per share and the subsequent sale of 21 Ordinary Shares at a market price of US$302.125 per share to pay the exercise price; no other shares were sold. Mr. Lamba held the 3,031 shares remaining from the exercise. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Exercise US$1.92 3,052 Options Disposal US$302.125 21 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 25 May 2021 f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange g) Additional Information [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

