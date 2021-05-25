DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Fiven AS: Amendment to Q1 2021 bond reporting released on 2021-05-25



27.05.2021 / 21:05

Press Release



Oslo, 27. May 2021 at 19:00 CET



Fiven AS: Amendment to Q1 2021 bond reporting released on 2021-05-25



The first quarterly report for 2021 by Fiven AS, released on 25 May 2021, has been amended to reflect a misprint of the Alternative Performance Measure Adj. EBITDA (page 22).

The table illustrating adjustments to EBITDA incorrectly listed other non-recurring items of EUR -584 thousand and IFRS 16 effects of EUR 333 thousand. The correct amounts for other non-recurring items and IFRS 16 are EUR 83 thousand and EUR -333 thousand, respectively. The report has been amended to reflect the misprint and an updated version of the table is provided below.

For the avoidance of doubt, other items included in the table and the report, including inter alia operating profit and adjusted EBITDA remains as per the original report. As an effect of the amendment, Adj. LTM Q1 2021 EBITDA (incl IFRS 16 effects) is increased from EUR 17.4m to EUR 18.1m (of which EUR 1.3m relating to IFRS 16 effects).

This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 19:00 CET on 27.05.2021.



For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com



Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

