The table illustrating adjustments to EBITDA incorrectly listed other non-recurring items of EUR -584 thousand and IFRS 16 effects of EUR 333 thousand. The correct amounts for other non-recurring items and IFRS 16 are EUR 83 thousand and EUR -333 thousand, respectively. The report has been amended to reflect the misprint and an updated version of the table is provided below.
For the avoidance of doubt, other items included in the table and the report, including inter alia operating profit and adjusted EBITDA remains as per the original report. As an effect of the amendment, Adj. LTM Q1 2021 EBITDA (incl IFRS 16 effects) is increased from EUR 17.4m to EUR 18.1m (of which EUR 1.3m relating to IFRS 16 effects).
Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
