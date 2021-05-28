Christian Fuchs To Honour His Leicester City Career With The World's First Carbon Neutral NFT Drop By An Athlete

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FA Cup Final and Premier League champion footballer Christian Fuchs, will celebrate his Leicester City career with the launch of the world's first carbon neutral NFT drop by an athlete. This drop will include Christian Fuchs' iconic victory celebration video from winning the Premier League in 2016; as well as the memories collection which has been developed in collaboration with two of the world's top UK digital artists, Dave Merrell and Scott McRoy, and includes six pieces of exclusive digital art capturing Fuchs' key sporting moments.

With nearly 12 million views, the 30 second video clip of Leicester winning the 2016 Premier League is the only one of its kind to exist and features in the top 5 Globally shared sporting tweets of that year. The video, shot by Christian Fuchs himself, shows him and his Leicester teammates celebrating their remarkable win after being written off as relegation candidates with 5000: 1 odds at the start of the 2015 / 2016 Premier League season.

In partnership with Epic Global, the esports and gaming agency, and leading NFT fan engagement platform ARterra, Fuchs will auction the video and a signed Leicester jersey from the 2016 winning season; all packaged together as an NFT file, giving sports collectors and fans alike, a chance to own a moment in Fuchs' illustrious career.

From 4th June, fans can explore his collection of NFTs at https://nfg.arterra.co/

Additionally, he is selling multiple copies of his limited-edition memories collection, also as NFT files, to ensure as many of his fans are catered to as possible. This collection will include an exclusive Dave Merrell animation of his throw-in at Sanchez, a Scott McRoy illustration of his iconic Premier League trophy lift and a chance to win signed match memorabilia. Fuchs will also offer his fans an opportunity to play him in a game of FIFA via online platform BAST.

Christian Fuchs, comments: "Football has been my passion and focus my whole life, but more recently I've been exploring business opportunities in other areas such as launching my esports team in 2018. Making the move from football to esports and now NFT, is an exciting prospect as it enables me to offer my fanbase the chance to own some of the most significant moments in my career, starting with my first NFT drop."

This NFT drop is the world's first athlete collection to be recorded and sold over the Ethereum blockchain on the NEAR exchange, which is 100% carbon neutral. An NFT is a non-fungible token, which acts as a certificate of authenticity for digital assets like art and sports memorabilia. Ownership of NFTs is recorded on a blockchain network.

Working with Christian Fuchs and other high profile sporting stars, Epic Global connects rightsholders, athletes, influencers and brands to the world of esports, gaming and now NFTs. By providing industry, marketing and commercial expertise, they make the world of esports and gaming accessible to everyone.

Trevor Keane, Co-Founder of Epic Global comments: "At Epic Global, we help brands, teams and athletes enter the gaming, esports and cryptocurrency markets, enabling them to capitalise on the huge growth potential these markets offer. So, working with Christian on the launch of his NFT drop has been a very rewarding process. Not only are we making history, as it's the world's first carbon neutral NFT collection by an athlete, but we're also offering priceless memorabilia to sports collectors and fans with his historical Premier League win video and a range of stunning digital art."

The Christian Fuchs Video and digital art NFT drop is available on Christian's website in early June 2021