New band "Audio Strut" launches single and album featuring musicians who have played with acts such as Gorgon City, Elton John and Jamiroquai

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Audio Strut" launches the album "Funksonic" and the single "Ride the Wave" through TF Productions on May 28th. The single "Ride the Wave" features a secret special guest Grammy winner and is being plugged for radio airplay in the UK and internationally. The song is about the disillusioned youth of today in some of our poorest communities and the rising knife and gun crime.

Preview link to "Ride the Wave" video - Launching 28th May

https://youtu.be/bRLw2_KcHzE

Audio Strut is a gathering of artists who love music with groove. They are fortunate to have had some amazing musicians on the new album who have played with acts such as Gorgon City, Jamiroquai, Roots Manuva, Basement Jaxx, Zohar, Elton John, Joey Ducane and Arthur Louis (Eric Clapton) to name a few. Having all met on the London music scene they gravitated towards each other's musical taste and playing styles. All being lovers of groove driven music their friendships grew and Audio Strut took form. The 12 track album was recorded in studios in London and Scotland.

It features:

Nathan "Tuggy" Curran on drums - (acts working with or has worked with) Planet Battagon, Basement Jaxx, Roots manuva, Gorgon city, Elton John

Andrew Kremer bass - (acts working with or has worked with) Zohar, Jamiroquai, Pearl Divers, Lockhart, Incognito

John Reborn guitar/vocals - (acts working with or has worked with) Pearl Divers with Jon Sa Trincha as featured on the Salinas Sessions (5/5 Dj Magazine/Sony), Lockhart, Joey Ducane, Miko Weaver (Prince, Miles Davis), Neil Conti (Bowie, Jagger), Stuart Zender (Mark Ronson, Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse)

Previous press on musicians:

Timeout - Something raw and vital

5/5 Dj Magazine - The Salinas session

Previous label releases on Incredible/Sony, IRMA, Ark 21, Pschent

www.audiostrut.com

Label: www.TFproductions.tv

Music links launch May 28th

Music on Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3qdCJmrfNCmp4oFFnDd8SU'si=AGTQOFf5TDSv0PmSGZZ6Vg

Music on iTunes

https://music.apple.com/gb/artist/audio-strut/1563438057

Distrokid

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/audiostrut/funk-sonic-3

Contact luke@tfproductions.tv for limited release signed vinyl

Social links

https://www.instagram.com/audiostrut/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH-tQD6sD8nxMC-43xsXHfA

https://www.facebook.com/Audio-Strut-112295067224480/?view_public_for=112295067224480

https://www.tiktok.com/@audiostrut?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1