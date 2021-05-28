LIDDS AB: LIDDS new CEO will present at Redeye's Growth Day and Aktiespararna's Småbolagsdagarna

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB

Nina will also present at Aktiespararnas Småbolagsdagarna on June 8 at 13.30 pm CET.

The seminar can be followed live at: www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live

"I look forward to present LIDDS at both events and I am excited to talk about the growth of the company going forward. We are entering an exciting period with development in our pipeline, interesting collaborations and a planned and disclosed move up to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Nina Herne, CEO.

Nina Herne started as the CEO of LIDDS in April and this will be her first presentations since her appointment. There will be room for questions at both events.





For more information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO, Phone: +46 (0)70-714 74 57, Email: nina.herne@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB, +46.