Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Seit Wochen explosiv: Jetzt letzte Chance…?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DLG ISIN: SE0001958612 Ticker-Symbol: 5LD 
Frankfurt
28.05.21
08:00 Uhr
1,150 Euro
-0,122
-9,59 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIDDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIDDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2021 | 08:53
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIDDS AB: LIDDS new CEO will present at Redeye's Growth Day and Aktiespararna's Småbolagsdagarna

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB

Nina will also present at Aktiespararnas Småbolagsdagarna on June 8 at 13.30 pm CET.

The seminar can be followed live at: www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live

"I look forward to present LIDDS at both events and I am excited to talk about the growth of the company going forward. We are entering an exciting period with development in our pipeline, interesting collaborations and a planned and disclosed move up to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Nina Herne, CEO.

Nina Herne started as the CEO of LIDDS in April and this will be her first presentations since her appointment. There will be room for questions at both events.


For more information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO, Phone: +46 (0)70-714 74 57, Email: nina.herne@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB, +46.


LIDDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.