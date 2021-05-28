DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 27-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 286.5387 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 72089 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 108043 EQS News ID: 1201887 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)