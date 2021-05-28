DJ Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 168.4176 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1419048 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU1646359452

