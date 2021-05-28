We are initiating research on Exopharm, a company focused on providing solutions for the development of targeted therapeutics using extracellular vesicles (EVs). EVs are small packets of material naturally released by cells in the body that are being investigated for their therapeutic properties and for improving drug delivery, and Exopharm has a suite of technology that may be useful for the development and manufacture of EV therapeutics. Its goal is to out-license this platform to one or more major pharmaceutical partners for the development of EV-based drugs.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...