Ediphy Analytics Launches a Consolidated Tape Initiative for the European Bond Market and Invites Early Adopters to Support the Final Development of an Advanced Prototype

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Murphy, Ediphy's CEO and co-founder, says his fintech business is uniquely positioned to deliver the transparency benefits promised by MiFID II legislators. Ediphy will seek to provide the solution as a low-cost utility model in collaboration with major industry players.

Murphy, formerly the global head of fixed income sales & trading at UBS, is calling on companies of any scale to support the project's development and secure the goal of democratised access to an important aggregated data source. The Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) is actively supporting these types of initiatives on a non-exclusive basis and will become an observer participant.

"The advantages of a consolidated tape for European bond markets have been recognised for many years and the concept of a Consolidated Tape Provider (CTP) was encoded in the MiFID II Directive back in 2014, yet one is still to emerge. We believe the transparency a post-trade tape brings will improve the depth of liquidity, strengthen price formation, enhance best execution and increase the attractiveness of European capital markets for issuers and investors," Murphy said.

"Having developed the underlying technology and already created an advanced prototype, I'm delighted that Ediphy Analytics is in a unique position to launch this initiative. Now we invite companies to act as early adopters to support us in finalising a solution that will benefit all market participants. Participants will gain early access to each prototype iteration as additional sources get consolidated and, by their feedback, will be able to shape the final version."

Ediphy is pursuing an industry utility model for its proposed consolidated tape solution. As an analytics company, it has no commercial objective to develop a CTP as a profit centre. Further, it has no ambition to create another data monopoly and believes the right solution for the market is one that democratises the data and makes markets fairer.

While recommending the creation of a Consolidated Tape Provider, MiFID II legislators left its development to the market. Ediphy is thought to be the first to develop such an advanced prototype. Its embrace of the challenge aligns with its ethos and market position as an agile business committed to fairness.

"We're seeking to develop a utility that can run on a cost-recovery basis to deliver the solution at the lowest cost for the entire industry. Regulatory engagement will ensure that we resolve outstanding issues related to data access and data quality and we invite other European National Competent Authorities and regulatory bodies to join as observer participants. With the European Commission recently announcing their focus on a tape for bonds we believe the timing is right to embark on this important initiative."

"ICMA has been at the heart of the dialogue to establish the operating model for an EU bond CT," said Liz Callaghan, a director for secondary markets at the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA). "We welcome all industry CTP efforts and applaud Ediphy's pioneer announcement of their CTP prototype, with regulatory support, and look forward to finding out more about Ediphy's initiative."

"Improving market transparency by increasing the availability of transaction data enhances the market standard and is key if we want to reshape the manner in which we assess and access liquidity," said Eric Heleine, head of trading at Groupama Asset Management. "The consolidated tape is the cornerstone to leverage the digitalisation of the fixed-income market structure. The challenge for the regulator is to create something business oriented with smart data made easy to consume by all market operators. As an asset manager, we will support all utility-based initiatives created to help feed this post trade data into our execution processes."

"The role of data in fixed-income markets is getting critical to find the right bond, at the right price and the right source of liquidity," said Stephane Malrait, head of market structure and innovation, financial market at ING. "Creating a strong industry-led CTP will help all market participants in terms of increased data quality and data transparency for liquid instruments. It's a great idea to start the process to define the technology and user requirements before regulatory changes, with a public & private collaboration effort to help industry adoption and the success of such a large effort. The trading and liquidity workflows in fixed income are quite complex and it is important to bring the experts together to work on the biggest change in the EU fixed-income market for years to come."

"Any efforts whereby the public and private sector come together with the aim of democratisation of market data should be welcomed," said Joeri Wouters, senior fixed income dealer with KBC Asset Management. "The proposed solution should tackle the current problems surrounding the distribution of post-trade data and benefit the quality and accessibility for all market participants alike."

The prototype consolidated tape will be built in parallel to any revision to the current framework being carried out by the European Commission under the MiFID Refit review. It is expected that a fully viable CTP solution will be ready upon completion of the Refit process.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Ediphy Analytics is a division of the Ediphy Group, an owner-managed collection of financial technology businesses. It shares its advanced technology with Ediphy Markets, a regulated execution service for capital markets. Co-founded by CEO Chris Murphy in 2017, the Ediphy Group is developing technology-led solutions to digitise and simplify institutional trading in international capital markets.

The Consolidated Tape Provider (CTP) concept was defined by the MiFID II Directive in 2014 which came into force four years later. However, its provision was not mandated by European Commission legislators, and it's believed that no company has created such an advanced prototype as the solution developed by Ediphy Analytics.

ICMA is a not-for-profit membership association, headquartered in Zurich, and offices in London, Paris, Brussels and Hong Kong, committed to serving the needs of its wide range of member firms active in the international debt capital markets.

Groupama, an abbreviation for Groupe des Assurances Mutuelles Agricoles, is a French insurance group headquartered in Paris with operations in 12 countries. It is listed in the 2007 ICA Global 300 list of mutuals and co-operatives, ranked sixth by 2005 turnover, making it the second largest mutual insurer in the world.

ING is a global bank with a strong European base. 57,000 employees serve around 38.9 million customers, corporate clients and financial institutions in over 40 countries. Its primary businesses are retail banking, direct banking, commercial banking, investment banking, wholesale banking, private banking, asset management, and insurance services.

KBC Asset Management is KBC Group's product factory for investments that serves retail clients through intra-group distributors, as well as larger private and institutional customers.

