

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major opponents in the Asian session on Friday, as U.S. treasury yields rose before the release of U.S. personal consumption report due later in the day, with a high reading expected to trigger bets for policy tightening.



The core personal consumption expenditures index is expected to grow 2.9 percent year-on-year in April, up from 1.8 percent seen last month.



Although that will be above the Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent, investors expect officials to support the view that policy will remain on hold for some time.



Data showing a drop in jobless claims overnight spurred optimism about economic growth.



The U.S. budget plan is in focus, with Biden planning to propose $6 trillion in federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year.



Biden will release his first full budget later in the day, which outlines investments in infrastructure, childcare and other public works.



The greenback advanced to 1.4173 against the pound and 0.8992 against the franc, after falling to 1.4209 and 0.8962, respectively in previous deals. The greenback is poised to find resistance around 1.36 against the pound and 0.92 against the franc.



The greenback firmed to 4-day peaks of 1.2172 against the euro and 0.7714 against the aussie, off its prior lows of 1.2196 and 0.7747, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 1.20 against the euro and 0.75 against the aussie.



Reversing from its early lows of 109.74 against the yen and 0.7296 against the kiwi, the greenback strengthened to near a 2-month high of 109.96 and a 2-day high of 0.7240, respectively. Next key resistance for the currency is seen around 111.00 against the yen and 0.71 against the kiwi.



The greenback ticked up to 1.2095 against the loonie, after a drop to 1.2061 at 5 pm ET. Should the greenback continues its uptrend, 1.25 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



Looking ahead, Eurozone economic confidence index for May will be released in the European session.



U.S. personal income and spending data, wholesale inventories and advance goods trade balance, all for April, and University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index for May are scheduled for release in the New York session.



