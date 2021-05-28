The Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar sector currently accounts for 75% of power demand in Sub-Saharan Africa. However, due to the unreliable nature of energy supply from the grid, consumers under this segment have been forced to invest in alternative sources of energy, which they consider to be more reliable and less expensive, such as the use of captive solar solutions.Some of the reasons why the C&I consumer segment has tapped into captive solar solutions (energy for its own consumption) include: To reduce electricity costs: Grid tariffs are often high in Sub-Saharan Africa, even for C&I ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...