

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased in April, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, after remaining unchanged in March.



Sales not in stores accelerated 8.1 percent monthly in April. Sales of cultural and recreation goods, and automotive fuels surged by 2.5 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.2 percent monthly in April, following a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 2.9 percent in April, after a 6.8 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption grew a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in April, after a 1.3 percent decline in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de