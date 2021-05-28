Anzeige
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
Dow Jones News
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
28-May-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 27-May-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 116.9551 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10156067 
CODE: TIPU LN 
ISIN: LU1452600270 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1452600270 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TIPU LN 
Sequence No.:  108103 
EQS News ID:  1201980 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201980&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

