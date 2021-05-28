

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence increased in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The industrial confidence index rose 4 in May from 1 in April.



The overall business confidence increased to 110.9 in May from 107.1 in the previous month.



The confidence index in the construction sector fell to -4 in May from 0 in the prior month.



The morale in the services sector gained to 10 in May from 3 in the preceding month.



The retail sector confidence index decreased to -2 in May from 4 in the previous month.



