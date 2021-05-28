

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales accelerates in April, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, decreased a working-day adjusted 35.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 19.6 percent rise in March.



Sales of non-food stores surged 63.8 percent annually in April and those in specialized stores accelerated 66.5 percent.



Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 10.1 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales grew a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

