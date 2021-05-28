

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence decreased in May, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The economic confidence index fell to 92.6 in May from 93.9 in April. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 69.0.



The consumer confidence index declined to 77.3 in May from 80.2 in the previous month.



The measure of manufacturing industry morale decreased to 107.1 in May and the confidence index for services fell to 102.2.



The confidence measures for retail trade declined to 100.9 in May and that for construction sector rose to 79.6.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de