DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2021 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.5643 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1097060 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 108118 EQS News ID: 1202064 End of Announcement EQS News Service

