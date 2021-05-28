The procurement exercise's highest price was $0.037/kWh. The Turkish authorities selected projects ranging in size from 10 to 20 MW and relying on 70% locally manufactured panels.Turkey's Minister of Energy has finalized this week the 1 GW YEKA 3 PV tender launched in March and held during the past five weeks. The Turkish authorities allocated all the capacity they planned to assign through the tender and selected projects with a size ranging from 10 to 20 MW. The lowest price in the procurement exercise was TRY 0.182 ($0.021)/kWh and the highest TRY 32.0 ($0.037)/kWh. "Thanks to local and international ...

