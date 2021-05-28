

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence rose in May, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence indicator rose to -12.8 in May from -17.1 in April.



The manufacturing confidence index increased to 1.7 in May from -6.5 in the previous month.



The construction sector morale improved in -5.6 in May from -10.6 in April.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector increased to -0.6 in May and the confidence measure in the services sector grew to -4.4.



The economic climate indicator increased to 1.8 in May from 0.8 in April.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales accelerated 28.3 percent yearly in April, following 1.7 percent rise in March.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 4.4 percent in April, following a 4.0 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

