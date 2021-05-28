The 100% solar-powered boat will be tested in a 9,000 nautical mile expedition from Chile to Australia that is set to start in December. The vessel is equipped with an 11 kW PV system built with heterojunction modules provided by Russian manufacturer Hevel Solar.A catamaran designed by English racer and engineer Phil Morrison and set to undertake a 100-day solo transatlantic trip from Chile to Australia will be exclusively powered by a PV power generator. The boat will be helmed by Russian adventurer and survivalist Fedor Konyukhov in a first-ever solo transpacific 9,000 nautical mile expedition ...

