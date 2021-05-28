DJ Primorsky Commercial Port transshipped 1 billion ton of oil for export

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Primorsky Commercial Port transshipped 1 billion ton of oil for export 28-May-2021 / 15:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Primorsky Commercial Port transshipped 1 billion ton of oil for export May 28, 2021 Primorsk Trade Port LLC (part of NCSP Group) has transshipped one billionth ton of oil since the first tanker was loaded in 2001. Jubilee one billionth ton of oil was shipped on May 27, 2021 to the Tigani tanker. The port of Primorsk is a modern high-tech enterprise that meets all safety requirements. It is located on the shore of the Bjerkesund Strait on the Gulf of Finland in the Leningrad Region and is the terminus of Baltic Pipeline System-1 oil trunk pipeline and oil product pipelines of the North project. The port accepts Aframax tankers of up to 120,000 tons deadweight and Suezmax tankers of up to 150,000 tons deadweight for oil loading. Oil products are loaded onto tankers with a deadweight of 22,000 to 150,000 tons (tanker types Medium Range, Long Range I, and Long Range II). The terminal is the largest oil and petroleum product transshipment port in the North-West Russia, with year-round navigation, comfortable berths for large-capacity vessels and modern deep-water berths. Since the port of Primorsk started operating, 1.0 billion tons of oil have been shipped (10,076 tankers handled). 137 million tons of diesel fuel were shipped (4,4765 tankers handled). Thus, a total of 14,551 tankers were handled and 1 billion 137 million tons of oil and petroleum products were shipped. The port of Primorsk has a shipment capacity of 60 million tons of oil per year and 22 million tons of petroleum products per year. As a reminder, the 100-millionth ton of diesel fuel was shipped at the port of Primorsk on 23 December 2018. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 108157 EQS News ID: 1202155 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202155&application_name=news

