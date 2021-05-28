Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCBB: ENDGF) has released initial assay results from its reverse circulation drill program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.

The planned 35-hole RC drill program is now complete. Gold assay results from the first 5 holes have identified a new high-grade gold discovery at the Diplomat Zone and have also demonstrated that the Treasure Shear is a gold mineralized structure. Both discoveries significantly open up new exploration potential on the property.

The Diplomat Zone, located 170 metres northwest of the Imperial Zone and 625 metres northwest of the Eagle Zone, is situated in the footwall of the Royal Shear. Its potential was initially identified in the Company's 2020 geological mapping and soil sampling program.

The Treasure Prospect is located 465 metres northwest of the Imperial Zone and 875 metres northwest of the Eagle Zone where a portion of the Treasure Shear is exposed in a road-cut. The Treasure Shear, a northeast southwest trending geographic linear feature located parallel to and about 300 metres east of the Royal Shear, is interpreted as the footwall bounding structure for the Royal Shear complex, a deep-seated regional structure.

Nine holes have been completed at Diplomat with results received on 5 RC Holes. Highlight gold assay results from hole RC21-024 include 16.39 grams per tonne gold over 4.57 metres commencing at 71.63 metres down-hole associated with a quartz, pyrite and arsenopyrite vein stockwork zone. Other intersections at Diplomat include 2.64 grams per tonne gold over 9.14 metres starting at just 1.52 metres below surface, 2.56 grams per tonne gold over 7.62 metres, starting at 6.10 metres, 2.62 grams per tonne gold over 6.10 metres starting at 51.82 metres, and 6.34 grams per tonne gold over 1.52 metres from 38.10 metres in RC21-024, which also hosts the high-grade gold intersection. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80% of the reported drill intersections.

Three RC holes tested the Treasure Prospect with gold results reported on the first hole, RC21-021, which intersected 1.6 grams per tonne gold over 6.1 metres starting at 35.05 metres downhole. This intersection confirms that the Treasure Shear has potential to host wide zones elevated in gold similar to the Royal Shear and provides largely untested strike potential of an estimated 2 kilometres.

Portable X-Ray Fluorescence of the RC reference samples identified significantly enriched arsenic in 22 of the 35 RC drill holes completed. Although arsenic-enriched zones have been previously identified on the Treasure Prospect, the Diplomat Zone, and in step out drilling at the Eagle Zone, this is the first identification of elevated arsenic at the Crown Zone, located between the Eagle and Imperial Zones and an additional RC hole completed recently at the Imperial Zone. For more details on the widest and strongest arsenic mineralized intervals identified please refer to day's news release.

Some of the proposed RC holes have been deferred to a diamond drilling campaign later in the season due to water inflow problems which may impact RC sample quality and the presence of intrusive dykes which will need to be better constrained with diamond drilling.

A total of 758 RC samples from 29 remaining holes have been submitted for gold assay and multi-element ICP analysis, with the results reported when received.

The company has a number of other highly prospective North American mineral properties which management considers have the potential to develop world-class deposits.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.EnduranceGold.com, contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 604-682-2707 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85634