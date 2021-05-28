Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK TREASURY BILLS

|Bid procedure, 2021-06-02
|Bills
|SWEDISH T-BILL: SE0015961958. 2021-08-18
SWEDISH T-BILL: SE0015244405. 2021-12-15
SWEDISH T-BILL: SE0015659529, 2022-03-16
|Bid date
|2021-06-02
|Bid times
|10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SE0015961958: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
SE0015244405: 750 mln SEK +/-350
SE0015659529: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SE0015961958: 1000 mln SEK per bid
SE0015244405: 750 mln SEK per bid
SE0015659529: 1000 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 11.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2021-06-04
|Delivery of bills
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2021-05-28
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
