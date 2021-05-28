$ORT - Launching Europe's First Tokenized Real Estate Assets by OMNI Estate Group & Passive Income

MARBELLA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / OMNI ESTATE GROUP is delighted to announce to the Crypto & Real Estate investment community the launch of OMNI Real Estate Token ( $ORT ).

$ORT will serve as the first token of its kind, Europe's First Real Estate Token. OMNI Estate Group will utilize $ORT as the native token to facilitate investments in Real Estate with Cryptocurrency. $ORT holders will enjoy investment incentives, ROI benefits, Real Estate Asset access and more within the ecosystem and NFT Marketplace.

What might surprise many about the $ORT token launch is the incredible partnership between OMNI Estate Group and Passive Income. $ORT was created by the NaaS (NFT as a service) feature of the Passive Income ($PSI) platform, bringing an incredible level of revolution to this industry.

The $ORT Token sale

The $ORT token sale will go down as one of the most memorable events in the history of crowdfunding in the crypto space. Immediately after announcing the token sale, the $ORT token sold out within 5 minutes. This is truly remarkable as many DeFi projects tend to organize multiple rounds of token sale in order to meet up with their softcap. Still, some of these projects end up not getting enough funds for their target.

The time frame under which the $ORT token was brought up signifies the amount of interest and confidence that investors have placed in this project.

$ORT and what it means for Real Estate

The $ORT token brings much needed innovation and advancement to the Real Estate industry. This token, launched on the Binance Smart Chain, is the first step towards decentralizing financial assets and bringing Real Estate to the blockchain.

With more transparency and more security, $ORT will facilitate its holders to invest in Real Estate on the Marketplace and open up countless options through the use of verifiable digital ownership and track records of investments and cash flow for investors no matter how big or small.

$ORT and what it means for Crypto

As the first token of its kind to be tied to the world's largest asset class, $ORT is bringing a whole new group of investors to the blockchain & crypto space.

It brings the ability to diversify cryptocurrency portfolios at the right time and invest in secure, real world assets without the hassle. $ORT holders will be able to invest in, buy & sell Real Estate assets on the NFT Marketplace currently being developed.

With a large portion of tokens allocated for staking, $ORT will bring exclusive benefits and rewards for holders and new investors to enter the Real Estate market with more confidence, transparency and security.

What is Passive income?

Passive income is a revolutionary blockchain platform that is completely changing the way yield farming is done in the decentralized finance sector. Essentially, Passive income introduces a new way of earning passively in DeFi without reliance on third parties. Their product benefits DeFi users in several ways including:

No risk of impermanent loss. Providing liquidity is arguably one of the most common yield farming methods in Defi and inexperienced users often suffer from impermanent loss. With Passive income, however, users don't have to worry about impermanent loss as there's no occasion where they'll be required to provide liquidity.

No claiming fees. Reward distribution in many DeFi applications is done manually, but that is not the case with Passive income. Instead, rewards are distributed automatically; thus making the process completely free of charge.

Zero complications. Defi yield generating protocols usually require interaction with smart contracts in one way or the other, which come with risks and complications. With PSI, however, users need only their personal wallets and they are all set.

About OMNI Estate Group

Omni Estate Group is an innovative Real Estate and investment establishment with solid performance in premier services to its buyers and clients in diverse sectors for a number of years. Throughout their experience of the industry and now with a new endeavor, the $ORT team are now very proactive in every project they carry out. What makes them even more proficient in serving their customers is their hands-on approach.

In every task that is assigned to OMNI Estate Group, be it in the domain of construction, design, management, etc, the ultimate is for them to provide their customers with the optimum value for their money.

Omni Estate Group can provide numerous properties which include but are not limited to residential, industrial, medical, etc, with a substantial background in various aspects of acquisition such as construction, operations, management, and development.

Closing thoughts

Omni Estate Group, in collaboration with Passive income (PSI) has successfully launched the $ORT token, thanks to PSI's NaaS. The token will be used to power activities within the OMNI Estate Group $ORT ecosystem at a faster and cheaper rate when compared to the traditional finance sector.

The $ORT OMNI Real Estate Token will revolutionize the Real Estate industry and bring a new generation of asset tokenization of the world's largest asset class.

Media Contact

Company: Passive Income

Contact: Bjorn Mattens, CEO

E-mail: bjorn@passive-income.io

Website: https://www.passive-income.io/

CEO Twitter: https://twitter.com/lucky_daltons

SOURCE: Passive Income

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649596/ORT--Launching-Europes-First-Tokenized-Real-Estate-Assets-by-OMNI-Estate-Group-Passive-Income