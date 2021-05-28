DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: SUSE S.A. - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



28.05.2021 / 17:20

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



SUSE S.A.

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +49 69 2166 1281) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: SUSE S.A.



Legal entity identifier:



213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 Securities: Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A. ISIN: LU2333210958 Offer size: 32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 30.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 4,800,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)



Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:





Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/

Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code

(ISO 4217) Trading Venue

(MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-05-19 11:31:51.758217 B 3 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:31:59.794117 B 8.497 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:31:59.808614 B 2.917 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:03.858157 B 3.617 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:03.871459 B 3.966 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:03.886613 B 5.506 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:03.900296 B 4.677 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:03.914498 B 6.160 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:03.928291 B 5.659 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:03.942148 B 5.881 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:03.955610 B 5.833 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:03.969243 B 5.554 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:03.983161 B 6.105 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:03.996627 B 5.833 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:04.010314 B 5.833 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:04.024324 B 6.160 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:04.038428 B 6.025 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:04.052172 B 6.160 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:04.054893 B 2.587 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:04.065746 B 6.160 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:04.074418 B 528 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:04.079936 B 6.160 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:04.093646 B 5.800 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:04.107445 B 5.800 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:37.806024 B 87 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:37.834126 B 5.804 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:48.292625 B 3.681 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:48.307787 B 3.373 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 11:59:48.318217 B 454 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:08:52.485957 B 2.622 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:08:52.526955 B 32.558 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:08:52.548927 B 1.670 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:08:52.573639 B 6.830 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:08:52.664562 B 2.669 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:08:52.696884 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:10:02.927627 B 886 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:13:38.778852 B 1.808 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:13:38.841373 B 21.219 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:13:55.610315 B 628 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:13:57.237298 B 2.917 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:14:12.824172 B 403 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:14:13.443592 B 419 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:16:47.672628 B 53 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:16:54.609458 B 159 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:19:43.803406 B 386 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:19:45.780486 B 110 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:19:45.794803 B 236 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:19:45.795547 B 114 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:19:47.447759 B 11.659 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:19:50.128016 B 484 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:19:54.618532 B 786 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:19:54.619429 B 354 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:19:57.240309 B 615 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:20:15.480619 B 721 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:20:23.031739 B 1.261 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:20:28.587293 B 551 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:27:33.902925 B 212 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:28:15.927712 B 623 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:28:21.285056 B 252 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:28:22.275165 B 951 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:28:49.068343 B 174 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:34:34.514893 B 8.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:34:34.530641 B 1.933 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:36:57.051740 B 67 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:37:19.289489 B 20.580 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:37:36.914463 B 575 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:38:47.158167 B 680 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:40:57.320041 B 1.665 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:57:21.012667 B 2.000 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 12:57:21.036473 B 54.862 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:01:57.189572 B 3.087 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:01:57.214030 B 1.551 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:01:57.237925 B 15.000 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:09:14.434325 B 901 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:09:14.457318 B 19.443 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:09:14.678325 B 2.978 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.151355 B 49 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.177535 B 346 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.201842 B 7.338 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.224928 B 7.377 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.248172 B 8.553 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.270893 B 8.480 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.293612 B 8.482 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.316853 B 8.500 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.352551 B 8.413 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.375498 B 7.991 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.398525 B 9.121 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.421380 B 8.437 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.443892 B 8.662 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.467004 B 8.262 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.490737 B 8.523 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.514191 B 8.498 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.537829 B 8.498 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.561102 B 8.502 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.584653 B 8.621 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.607783 B 4.479 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.630945 B 3.402 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.654431 B 9.010 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.677511 B 8.449 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.733843 B 8.505 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.757802 B 8.499 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:11:13.781425 B 2.104 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:58:05.936527 B 1.123 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:58:15.080780 B 430 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:58:15.311147 B 966 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:58:20.321150 B 5.558 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:58:21.620012 B 83 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 13:58:21.650754 B 778 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:04:02.617747 B 85 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:04:13.195942 B 620 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:04:34.970859 B 218 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:05:18.473745 B 984 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:08:20.131862 B 873 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:10:33.485492 B 338 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:11:21.529771 B 955 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:11:24.129794 B 826 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:11:28.393786 B 572 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:11:57.199492 B 4.668 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:14:45.005764 B 3.738 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:14:49.183401 B 637 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:14:52.575903 B 1.381 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:14:55.795831 B 508 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:15:31.264964 B 248 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:16:31.278550 B 247 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:16:57.952959 B 123 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:17:09.513512 B 429 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:17:13.228468 B 398 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:17:24.591589 B 928 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:17:31.292587 B 240 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:18:30.866775 B 462 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:18:31.305846 B 242 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:18:32.418077 B 1.419 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:18:35.345990 B 25.753 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:18:36.316840 B 417 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:18:36.342534 B 4.141 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:18:45.902221 B 2.689 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:20:28.071748 B 459 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:49:04.714088 B 726 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:49:09.881969 B 1.413 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:49:12.792953 B 1.067 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:49:21.893473 B 668 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:49:22.676397 B 202 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:49:23.777019 B 540 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:49:27.423792 B 179 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:49:45.777971 B 822 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:50:04.933679 B 1.486 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:50:22.690705 B 206 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:50:24.304948 B 1.400 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:50:33.884400 B 577 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:50:34.367333 B 673 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:50:35.305915 B 582 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:50:49.478319 B 1.337 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:50:50.080570 B 561 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:50:50.092490 B 369 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:50:54.211242 B 1.204 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:50:59.715936 B 583 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:06.272275 B 2.000 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:06.283931 B 180 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:06.632622 B 16 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:07.639551 B 1 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:13.160189 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:22.705961 B 236 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:40.711105 B 453 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:40.734793 B 40 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:41.632914 B 4 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:43.022283 B 43 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:43.640419 B 4 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:45.578635 B 355 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:45.639710 B 32 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:46.609929 B 3 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:47.434978 B 41 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:49.061965 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:49.073312 B 237 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:49.260797 B 1.204 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:51:52.252062 B 653 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:52:22.719543 B 274 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:52:25.387260 B 541 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:52:25.891218 B 589 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:52:25.902294 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:54:22.750574 B 204 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:54:46.054555 B 828 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:55:16.332911 B 832 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:55:19.567513 B 122 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:55:22.765055 B 227 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:55:22.776438 B 4 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:55:24.973684 B 9 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:55:25.638917 B 1 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:55:39.053453 B 27 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:56:00.201758 B 113 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:56:00.640912 B 10 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:56:01.643797 B 1 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:01.344968 B 388 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:01.345626 B 692 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:01.640949 B 97 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:02.239418 B 9 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:02.293532 B 1 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:04.540912 B 26 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:04.561261 B 3 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:22.793754 B 250 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:22.805289 B 23 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:23.642492 B 2 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:24.003142 B 7.133 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:24.014644 B 1.918 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:24.024575 B 3.606 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:24.032920 B 271 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:25.775616 B 3.070 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:25.787147 B 301 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:25.908394 B 174 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:25.919567 B 43 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:26.644548 B 4 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:27.029944 B 46 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:33.736906 B 386 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:33.748482 B 35 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:34.640087 B 3 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:36.057149 B 34 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:36.644086 B 3 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:40.776467 B 22 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:41.639177 B 2 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:45.111999 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:45.640827 B 1 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:57:46.982394 B 1.066 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:59:22.821521 B 191 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:59:24.382591 B 855 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 14:59:26.319259 B 621 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:00:22.847774 B 240 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:00:44.001231 B 299 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:01:18.464869 B 1.108 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:01:22.862386 B 247 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:02:22.875957 B 235 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:02:25.019795 B 899 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:02:25.031377 B 4 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:15:33.936131 B 2.000 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:15:49.984083 B 4.225 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:15:52.231471 B 76 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:19:08.391768 B 3.809 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:19:08.414916 B 571 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:19:10.501348 B 570 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:19:16.262906 B 199 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:19:23.167766 B 233 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:20:17.776122 B 1.160 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:20:23.180819 B 239 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:20:25.994731 B 8.370 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:20:28.213918 B 849 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:21:09.281601 B 1.173 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:21:11.760487 B 518 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:21:23.194327 B 246 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:21:35.701839 B 635 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:22:23.209389 B 240 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:22:26.967285 B 157 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-05-19 15:35:04.436029 B 131.937 30,0000 EUR XETA Sum: B 819.406 30,0000 EUR





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of SUSE S.A. in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



