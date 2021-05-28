First Advantage Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

ATLANTA, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (https://fadv.com/), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.



First Advantage has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "FA". The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Barclays, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan will act as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel and HSBC will act as additional bookrunners, and Citizens Capital Markets, KKR Capital Markets LLC, MUFG, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Roberts & Ryan will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus can be obtained from: Barclays Capital Inc., Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 888-603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255-0001, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About First Advantage

First Advantage is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage's products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safe environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.