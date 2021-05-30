Another good week for our ATX TR, reaching a new lifetime record with 6.892,72 points. News came from UBM, Andritz (2), Porr, Marinomed, Strabag, Lenzing, EVN, Kapsch TrafficCom, S Immo, Warimpex. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,93% to 6.892,72 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 26,1%. Up to now there were 66 days with a positive and 36 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 26,1%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,52%, the weakest is Friday with 0,04%. These are the best-performers this week: FACC 5,41% in front of AT&S 5,09% and Österreichische Post 4,68%. And the following stocks performed worst: DO&CO -5,53% in front of VIG -2,11% and Erste Group -2,07%. Further highlights this week: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...