UBM: Real estate developer UBM generated total output of Euro 89.6 mn in the first quarter of 2021, compared with Euro 86.3 mn in the first quarter of the previous year. EBT totalled at Euro 16.1 mn and was substantially lower than the previous year (Q1/2020: Euro 39.3 mn), but that all-time high was based on non-recurring effects. The same applies to profit for the period (net profit after tax), which equalled Euro 11.7 mn in the first quarter of 2021 and was Euro 11.2 mn lower than the first quarter of 2020 (Euro 22.9 mn). UBM will experience a corona dip in 2021 in spite of the sound first quarter, but should return to the pre-corona level starting in 2022. "All signs are pointing in the right direction", indicated CEO Thomas G. Winkler with optimism. The coming months ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...