Queensland's worst power outage in decades has triggered calls for the introduction of more utility-scale batteries to provide security for the Australian state's electricity network.From pv magazine Australia A fire at the Callide C coal-fired power station caused chaos in Queensland's electricity system last week, leaving about 477,000 homes without power up and down the Australian state's coastline. CS Energy, the state government-owned energy company - and the operator of the 1.5 GW Callide Power Station near Biloela, central Queensland - said a fire occurred in one of the turbine halls ...

