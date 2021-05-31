

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales rose for the second straight month in April, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Retail turnover grew 9.6 percent yearly in April, following a 6.7 percent rise in March.



Turnover in food stores grew 2.7 percent yearly in April and non-food stores increased 12.4 percent. Online turnover surged 18.6 percent.



Sales in the clothing stores and shops selling shoes and leather goods increased in April, the agency said.



Retail sales volume gained 8.8 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de