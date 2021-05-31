DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.1574 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4933575 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 108224 EQS News ID: 1202405

May 31, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)