Bosnian utility JP Elektroprivreda aims to buy operational facilities exceeding 1 MW in size.JP Elektroprivreda HZ HB d.d. Mostar (EP HZHB), the public power utility of Bosnia-Herzegovina, has launched a call to acquire operational renewable energy projects exceeding 1 MW in size. The Mostar-based utility said it will prioritize projects in areas with high solar radiation levels and good environmental conditions. It will also focus on projects that already have spatial planning permits. The call is open to solar, wind and hydropower projects. Interested developers have until Dec. 31 to express ...

