DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.9865 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58230434 CODE: CRBL LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 108297 EQS News ID: 1202491 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202491&application_name=news

May 31, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)