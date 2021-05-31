

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation rose in April, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 9.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.6 percent increase March.



The development of prices was influenced by weakening of the forint against the euro and by the price rise of raw and base materials, the agency said.



Domestic market producer prices gained 11.8 percent in April and foreign market prices increased by 8.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent in April.



