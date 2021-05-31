Anzeige
Montag, 31.05.2021
Breaking News! Rekordzahlen lösen Kursexplosion aus!
WKN: A1W2VW ISIN: GB00BBHXD542 Ticker-Symbol: RNE1 
Frankfurt
31.05.21
08:06 Uhr
0,408 Euro
-0,032
-7,27 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMING REALMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMING REALMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2021 | 11:05
70 Leser
NetBet partners with Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms' latest games available to all NetBet players

LONDON, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet - the UK's favourite online casino - has added Gaming Realms' latest games to its online casino games library.

As a leading UK online casino, NetBetis constantly developing its product offering to make sure all customers are provided with the latest features and best games to make sure its customer experience is ahead of the competition. By offering award-winning Gaming Realms' latest and most popular games, NetBet is maintaining its reputation as a leading provider of the most enjoyable games for its players.

As the creator of a range of Slingo slotand casino games, Gaming Realms have developed a 'Slingo' genre of games that are the best in the industry. With a compelling slots and bingo mechanic, NetBet players can enjoy new and exciting games such as Deal or No Deal, Slingo, Slingo Extreme, or Slingo Reel King.

NetBet UK's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "Gaming Realms are a games developer that is disrupting the casino games market. Their exciting vision and leading games are something which we are excited to offer their products to our loyal players. We are committed to offering our players the best online casino games and this provider will give our customers a new and enjoyable casino experience."

For more information contact PR@NetBet.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
