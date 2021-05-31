Anzeige
Montag, 31.05.2021
WKN: A2JQN9 ISIN: SE0011415710 
Frankfurt
31.05.21
08:04 Uhr
0,297 Euro
-0,022
-6,90 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOME ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOME ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
31.05.2021
Nasdaq Nordic: Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Dome Energy

Stockholm, May 31, 2021 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has
found that Dome Energy AB (publ) ("Dome Energy" or the "Company") has breached
the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore
ordered the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees, corresponding to an
amount of SEK 400,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Dome Energy has breached item 4.1 of
the Rulebook by not having disclosed inside information, regarding a resolution
by an extraordinary general meeting to sell the Company's American subsidiaries
and thereby the group's entire operations, as soon as possible after the
extraordinary general meeting in question was held. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations and
consequently orders the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021



About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The fines that may be imposed range from one to 15 annual
fees. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or
debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are
attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The
Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 



Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Ann-Christine Lindeblad (Deputy Chairman), Company Director
Joakim Strid, Company Director Stefan Erneholm, Company Director Anders
Oscarsson, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Company Director Jack Junel, MBA Ragnar
Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Authorized Public
Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante
Forsberg, Lawyer Erik Sjöman and Supreme Court Justice Petter Asp. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson

+46 (8) 4056135

david.augustsson@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
