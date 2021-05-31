A large amount of April's new PV capacity is represented by ground-mounted solar projects selected in tenders. By contrast, demand for PV systems ranging in size from 300 to 750 kW, has declined.From pv magazine Germany Germany saw the addition of 619.4 MW of new PV capacity in April, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 548.6 MW in March this year and 380 MW in April 2020. The newly installed solar power generation capacity for the first four months of this year was 2,054 MW. In the same period a year earlier, this capacity stood ...

