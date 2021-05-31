A pandemic-related sales slump has dealt another blow to domestic panel makers already faced with rising input costs and an expected surge in imports due to the scheduled wind down of safeguarding duties on foreign products from late July.From pv magazine India Indian solar panel manufacturers who managed to keep production levels steady despite Covid-19 lockdowns this year are seeing slowing sales as they grapple with rising input costs. With the safeguarding duties slapped on foreign products due to be wound down in late July, domestic manufacturers are navigating turbulent waters. Last year's ...

